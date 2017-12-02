PARKER FAMILY MAPLE HOLDING COMPANY LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on November 22, 2016.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton CountyAGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 1043 Slosson Road, West Chazy, New York 12992.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-12/02-01/06/2018-6TC-169988|