NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC) The name of the Limited Liability Company that was formed is : PATTEN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC. The Articles of Organization were filed with the Department of State of the State of New York on November 29, 2017. The office of said Limited Liability Company is located in Warren County. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the Limited Liability Company upon whom process against said Company may be served and the post office address within the state to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process is: PATTEN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC, 20 Ridgewood Court, Queensbury, NY 12804. NE-12/09-01/13/2018-6TC-170499|