PCS INDEPENDENT AUDIT NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the fiscal affairs of the Putnam Central School District for the period beginning July 1, 2015 and ending on June 30, 2016, have been examined by Seyfarth & Seyfarth CPAs PC, an independent certified public accountant, and that the report prepared in conjunction with the external audit by the independent public accountant has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to 35 of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the Putnam Central School District may, in its discretion, prepare a written response to the report of external audit by independent public accountant and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by interested persons.Kim M. Brown, Clerk of the BoardTT-04/29/2017-1TC-150354|