STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT WARREN COUNTY

In the matter of the Foreclosure of Tax Liens

by Proceedings in Rem Pursuant to Article Eleven of the Real Property Tax Law by the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, New York.

PETITION AND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Index No. 62630

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 7th day of December, 2016, the Controller, hereinafter, the Enforcing Officer, of the City of Glens Falls, hereinafter the Tax District, pursuant to Law filed with the Clerk of Warren County, a Petition of Foreclosure against various parcels of property for unpaid taxes.

The above-captioned Proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of the 2015 delinquent taxes or other lawful charges, which have accumulated and become liens against certain property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are identified on Schedule A of this Petition, which is annexed hereto and made a part hereof. This document serves both as a Petition of Foreclosure and a Notice of Foreclosure for purposes of this proceeding.

Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a Proceeding in the Court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by the Foreclosure Proceeding In Rem.

Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens described in this Petition. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.

Persons Affected: This notice is directed to all persons owing or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of the Petition has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.

Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by having the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Susanne Kasitch, City Controller, Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record.

Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as MARCH 15, 2017.

Service of Answer: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly Verified Answer upon the Attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detain the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such answer must be filed in the Office of the County Clerk and served upon the Attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.

Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or Answer by any person having the right to redeem or Answer, such person shall forever be barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and Equity of Redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and a Judgment in Foreclosure may be taken by Default.

Dated: December 7th ,2016

City of Glens Falls

Enforcing Officer

S/Susanne Kasitch

SUSANNE KASITCH,

City Controller

STATE OF NEW YORK )

)ss:

COUNTY OF WARREN )

On the 7th day of December in the year 2016 before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for said state, personally appeared SUSANNE KASITCH, personally known to me or proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the individual whose name is subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that she executed the same in her capacity, and that by her signature on the instrument, the individual, or the person upon behalf of which the individual acted, executed the instrument.

S/Hazel M. Palmer

NOTARY PUBLIC

STATE OF NEW YORK )

)ss:

COUNTY OF WARREN )

I, SUSANNE KASITCH, being duly sworn, depose and say; I am the Enforcing Officer for the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, New York. I have read this Petition, which I have signed, and I am familiar with its contents. The contents of this Petition are true to the best of my knowledge, based upon the records of the City of Glens Falls. I do not know of any errors or omissions in this Petition.

S/Susanne Kasitch

SUSANNE KASITCH,

City Controller

Sworn to before me this

7th day of December, 2016

S/Hazel M. Palmer

NOTARY PUBLIC

Attorney for the Tax District:

S/Dennis J. Tarantino

Dennis J. Tarantino, Esq.

Kenneally & Tarantino

470 Glen St.~P.O. Box 379

Glens Falls, New York 12801

SCHEDULE "A"

TAX MAP NO.

PROPERTY ADDRESS PROPERTY OWNER

302.12-3-6

48 MacArthur Dr.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Brian Donovan

36 Thornberry Dr.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-3-22

24 Douglas Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Karen VanDusen

24 Douglas Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-16-3

37 Baldwin Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801 Sharlene A. Comstock

37 Baldwin Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-16-4

31 Baldwin Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801 Michael & Sherry Barcomb

31 Baldwin Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-18-11

177 Bay St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801 Diane Perry

Mark Whittemore

177 Bay St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-26-8

171 Bay St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Gary Tucker

171 Bay St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.15-7-2

528 Glen St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Christine Waters

Susan Socha

528 Glen St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.15-14-7

4 Lincoln Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801 Genevieve Havens

Maureen Cassidy

4 Lincoln Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.16-14-1

210 Ridge St.

Alfred Eldridge

Glens Falls, NY 12801 P.O. Box 163

Clifton Park, NY 12065

302.16-17-19

15 William St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Orlin C. Tremaine, Jr.

Terisa A. Tremaine

15 William St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.16-17-36

10 Grand St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Heidi Gale

c/o Stephen Pinchook

P.O. Box2201

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.20-3-13

69 Crandall St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Jason A. Murphy

Carrie Dominico

69 Crandall St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.20-20-9

35 Sherman Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Brian McCarty

P.O. Box 84

Fort Edward, NY 12828

302.20-30-18

193 Glen St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Kresgies Holdings LLC

1545 Route 196

Fort Edward, NY 12828

303.13-13-12

34 Oneida St.

Annette M. Bedore

Glens Falls, NY 12801 P.O. Box 901

Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.14-3-33

73 Platt St.

Scott R. Lefebvre

Glens Falls, NY 12801 73 Platt St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-10-23

9 Pearl St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

William Montgomery, III

P.O. Box 228

Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-18-20

86-88 Warren St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Mary Cardinale

43 Wincrest Dr.

Queensbury, NY 12804

303.17-19-13

153 Maple St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Maple & Culvert, Inc.

153 Maple St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.18-12-8

21 McDonald St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801 Thomas DAngelo

3823 Route 9L

Lake George, NY 12845

303.18-15-4.2

7 Haskell Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Brent W. Edwards

9 Haskell Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.11-5-13

33 Frederick St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801 Joseph C. Miner

Janice M. Miner

33 Frederick St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-5-6

12 Henry St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

John J. Coon, Jr.

(John W. Coon)

(Dorothy Coon)

12 Henry St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-11-12

148 South St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Thomas J. DAngelo

3823 State Route 9L

Lake George, NY 12845

309.12-13-4

189 South St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Estate of Alanson C.

Wilkinson c/o Justin Wilkinson

P.O. Box 184

Comstock, NY 12821

309.12-13-6

6 Third St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

William R. Conlin

Carol J. Conlin

Gregory S. Conlin

104 Sanford St. Apt.A

Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-14-5

201 South St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Judith Hickey

Robert K. Thomas

Evalide J. Aldous

201 South St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-15-15

7 Stewart Ave.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Russell P. Thomas

Tammy S. Thomas

P.O. Box 54

Lake George, NY 12845

309.27-6-6

63 Broad St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801 John Byrd Stenson

Michelle Ann Stenson

63 Broad St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.27-6-12

57 Broad St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

John K. Kapetsonis

Effrossini N. Kapetsonis

57 Broad St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.27-6-13

55 Broad St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Green Gate Properties, LLC

126 Fairground Ave.

Apt.A

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

309.36-3-1

22 Clendon St.

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Charles Lee Jordon

200 6th Ave.

Troy, NY 12180

