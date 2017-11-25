Plattsburgh Storage, LLC. Filed with SSNY on 9/26/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 788 Rt 3 Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: any lawfulNC-11/25-12/30/2017-6TC-169506|
Plattsburgh Storage, LLC. Filed with SSNY on 9/26/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 788 Rt 3 Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: any lawfulNC-11/25-12/30/2017-6TC-169506|
©2017 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.