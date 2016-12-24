PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that 2017 Re-Organizational Meeting of The Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, and will be followed by the Regular Monthly Meeting. Be Advised that all Monthly Meetings of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 for the Calendar Year of 2017 will be held on the first Monday of every month starting at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse. If said Meeting falls on a Holiday or in the Event of Inclement Weather the Regular Monthly Meeting will be held on the following Monday. Public is Welcome to Attend. By the order of the Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners, Chairperson Sharon O'Connor.

Mineville-Witherbee

Board of Fire Commissioners

Mineville, NY 12956

Sharon O'Connor, Chairperson

TT-12/24/2016-1TC-139678|