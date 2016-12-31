PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Michael Kisel, for the approval to construct a single family home. The site plan is located on 6200 Oliver Way in the Town of Putnam.

Said hearing will be held on the 11th. day of January at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.

By order of the Putnam Planning Board

Paula M. Wilson, Clerk

TT-12/31/2016-1TC-140230|