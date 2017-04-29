PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Randy & Maryann Rapple, for the approval to construct an addition and garage to their single family home. The site plan is located on 2346 Black Point Road in the Town of Putnam. Said hearing will be held on the 10th. day of May at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.By order of the Putnam Planning BoardPaula M. Wilson, ClerkTT-04/29/2017-1TC-150295|