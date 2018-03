PLEASE TAKE NOTICE LOT 150.1-1-1.000 IS OFF LIMITS to all Snowmobiles, ATV's, Dirt Bikes and any person or persons without permission from the landowner - Georgia Hargett P.O. Box 24, 180 Killicut Mtn. Rd., Ticonderoga, NY 12883TT-03/03-03/10/2018-2TC-177854|