POLLING SITES FOR THE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH PRIMARY ELECTION The following polling sites will be open in Clinton County from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. TOWN/CITY DISTRICTS LOCATION ALTONA 1 Altona Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Rd., Altona AUSABLE 1 & 2 Keeseville Civic Center, 1790 Main St., Keeseville BEEKMANTOWN 1 & 3 Point Au Roche Fire Station, 36 Lake Shore Rd., Plattsburgh 2 & 4 Beekmantown Fire Station, 6973 Rt. 22, West Chazy BLACK BROOK 1 Black Brook Town Hall, 18 N. Main St., AuSable Forks 2 Black Brook Town Garage, 3385 Silver Lake Rd., Saranac CHAMPLAIN 1, 2 & 3 Champlain Town Offices, 729 State Rt. 9, Champlain CHAZY 1 & 2 Chazy Town Hall, 9631 State Rt. 9, Chazy CLINTON 1 Clinton Town Hall, 23 Smith St., Churubusco DANNEMORA 1 & 3 QWL Activity Center, 1156 State Rt. 374, Dannemora 2 Lyon Mountain Fire Station, 9 Fire House Rd., Lyon Mountain ELLENBURG 1 Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Rd., Ellenburg Center MOOERS 1 & 2 Mooers Gov't. Center/Fire Station, 2508 State Rt. 11, Mooers PERU 1, 2, 3 & 4 St. Augustine's Parish Center, 3030 Main St., Peru PLATTSBURGH1, 2, 4, 5 & 7 Plattsburgh Town Hall, 151 Banker Rd., Plattsburgh 3 South Plattsburgh Fire Dept., 4105 State Rt. 22, Plattsburgh 6 Cumberland Head Fire Station, 38 Firehouse Lane, Plattsburgh SARANAC 1 Saranac Fire Station, 3277 State Rt. 3, Saranac 2 Redford Fire Station, 101 Clinton St., Redford 3 Dannemora Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora SCHUYLER FALLS 1, 2 & 3 St. Alexander's Center, 1 Church St., Morrisonville CITY (WARD 1) 1, 2 & 3 Pine Harbour, 15 New Hampshire St., Plattsburgh (WARD 2) 1 & 2 OLVA School, 4919 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh (WARD 3) 1 & 2 Plattsburgh Field House, 167 Rugar St., Plattsburgh (WARD 4) 1 & 2 United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh (WARD 5) 1 & 2 Clinton County Gov't. Ctr. 1st FL Lobby, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh (WARD 6) 1 & 2 Clinton County Gov't. Ctr. 1st FL Mtg. Rm., 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh THE CLINTON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS ANNOUNCES THAT THE STATE AND LOCAL PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN CLINTON COUNTY ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2018 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 12 P.M. AND 9 P.M. THE POSITIONS TO BE VOTED ON ARE THE FOLLOWING: THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY: 1. GOVERNOR - COUNTY WIDE (VOTE FOR ONE)2. LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR COUNTY WIDE (VOTE FOR ONE)3. ATTORNEY GENERAL COUNTY WIDE (VOTE FOR ONE)THE REFORM PARTY: 1. ATTORNEY GENERAL COUNTY WIDE (VOTE FOR ONE)THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY: 1. TOWN COUNCILPERSON TOWN OF PERU (VOTE FOR ONE)THE INDEPENDENCE PARTY: 1. TOWN COUNCILPERSON TOWN OF PERU (VOTE FOR ONE)Mary R. Dyer, Democratic Commissioner Gregory B. Campbell, Republican CommissionerNC-9/1-9/8/18 194177|