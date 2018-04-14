LEGAL NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEXU.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,Plaintiff,Against IAN O'BRIEN, Defendant(s).Index No.: 191/2015Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly entered in the Essex County Clerk's Office on 1/26/2018, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932, on 4/27/2018 at 11:00 am, premises known as 122 Shepard Avenue, Saranac Lake, NY 12983, and described as follows:ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Village of Saranac Lake, Town of North Elba, County of Essex, State of New York, and designated on the tax maps of the Essex County Treasurer as Section 32.182 Block 1 Lot 28.000The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $161,561.82 plus interest and costs. The premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # 191/2015.If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney.Original sale date 4/6/2018 at 11:00 am, same location.JUDITH A PAREIRA, Esq., Referee.Leopold & Associates, PLLC, 80 Business Park Drive, Suite 110, Armonk, NY 10504Dated: 4/3/2018 GNS

VN-04/14/2018-1TC-181945|