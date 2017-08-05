NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED LOCAL LAW No. 1 of 2017 ENTITLED A LOCAL LAW ESTABLISHING THE PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION FOR COLD WAR VETERANS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of North Hudson at the North Hudson Town Hall, 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, New York, on the 15th of August, 2017 at 6:00 pm, on introducing Local Law No. 1 of 2017 entitled A Local Law Establishing the Property Tax Exemption for Cold War Veterans; andPLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board of the Town of North Hudson will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same; and PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. 1 of 2017 may be obtained upon request from the Town Clerks Office, 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, NY 12855.Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonJuly 20, 2017TT-08/05-08/12/2017-2TC-159429|