ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 3 OF 2018 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 29th of May, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2018 entitled A Local Law to raise the legal age of sale of tobacco products in Essex County to 21 years of age.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. #3 of 2018 may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of Supervisors 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3353Dated: May 9, 2018.TT-05/19/2018-1TC-185054|