ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 4 OF 2018 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 25th of June, 2018 at 9:00 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2018 entitled A Local Law rescinding Local Law No. 3 of 2009 entitled A local law to create the Office of Essex County Department of Transportation Coordinator and assigning to said office specific administrative functions, powers and duties to be performed on behalf of the Board of Supervisors and abolishing the Office of Essex County Department of Transportation Coordinator.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. #4 of 2018 may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of Supervisors7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3353Dated: June 11, 2018.TT-06/16/2018-1TC-188162|