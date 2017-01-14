RESOLUTION NO. 4 JANUARY 3, 2017

Organizational Meeting RESOLUTION ORDERING THE CONFINEMENT OF DOGS TO PROTECT THE DEER HERD.

The following resolution was offered by Supervisor Marnell, who moved its adoption.

WHEREAS, it has been determined by this Board of Supervisors, and substantiated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, that the deer population in Essex County is suffering from severe depredation due to dogs attacking, chasing or worrying deer; and

WHEREAS, it is the duty of this Board of Supervisors to protect the natural resources of this County from unnecessary depredation, a duty that this Board has conscientiously accepted over the years.

BE IT RESOLVED pursuant to Section 122 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, that this Essex County Board of Supervisors hereby orders, that all dogs in the County shall be securely confined during the period of time beginning with the required publication of this notice and ending on May 1, 2017; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that, pursuant to such law, if any dog shall kill or cripple any deer, the owner of such dog shall be subject to a civil penalty in the amount of $100 for the first deer killed or crippled and $150 for each additional deer so killed or crippled, to be recovered in an action brought by the Commissioner of Environmental Conservation.

This resolution was duly seconded by Supervisor Gillilland, and adopted.

STATE OF NEW YORK, COUNTY OF ESSEX )ss:

I, JUDITH A. GARRISON, Clerk of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, do hereby certify that I have compared the foregoing copy with the original resolution filed in this office on the 3rd day of January, 2017, and that it is a correct and true copy thereof.

IN TESTIMONY THEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed my official seal this 3rd day of January, 2017.

/s/

Judith A. Garrison

Clerk of the Essex County Board of Supervisors

TT-01/14/2017-1TC-140792|