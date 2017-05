PUBLIC HEARING A hearing will be held on June 8, 2017 @ 6:00 p.m. at the offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, pursuant to Local Law 5 of 2003, Section 3 Regarding Litter and Local Law 2 of 2011 Nuisance Properties concerning property located at 163 Lord Howe Street, Ticonderoga, New York. All parties interested may be heard at that time.Tonya M. Thompson, Town ClerkTT-05/27/2017-1TC-152708|