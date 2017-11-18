ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON 2018 TENTATIVE BUDGET NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Budget Officer of the County of Essex has prepared and filed a tentative budget for the fiscal year 2018, and that the Board of Supervisors will meet at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center on the 27th day of November, 2017, at 9:30 AM, for the purpose of holding a public hearing on the tentative budget of the County of Essex for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018, and that at such hearing any person may be heard in favor of or against the tentative budget, as compiled, or for or against any items therein contained.Copies of said tentative budget are available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors in the Essex County Government Center where they may be inspected or procured by any interested person between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Pursuant to Section 359 of the County Law, the maximum salaries that may be fixed and payable during the fiscal year 2018 to members of the Board of Supervisors, the Chairman and Budget Liaison Officer thereof, are hereby specified as follows:Chairman of the Board $24,325.04Budget Liaison Officer $21,324.04 16 Supervisors $19,325.04 eachFURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following is a summary of the tentative budget of Essex County for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018: Total appropriations of $105,370,992.00 less estimated revenues of $80,386,302.00; the proposed tax levy will be $22,400,000.00 for fiscal year 2018, a 2.23% increase in the projected 2018 tax levy.All persons who wish to speak or submit written statements will be permitted to do so.Dated: November 13, 2017 Judith A. Garrison, ClerkEssex County Board of SupervisorsP.O. Box 217, 7551 Court StreetElizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3350TT-11/18/2017-1TC-168959|