THE TOWN BOARD OF THE TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON will Hold a Public Hearing concerning a new local law in regard to a property tax exemption for Cold Was Veterans. This Meeting will be held at 6:00 PM on December 19th and the Regular Town Board Meeting will be held at 6:15 PM immediately following the Public Hearing.Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-12/16/2017-1TC-171275|