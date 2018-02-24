NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the a Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Robert R Byrnes, Trustee, Donna A Byrnes Quel Personal Res Trust for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 157.13-1-61..This project is located at 15 Sand Point Way Schroon Lake, N.Y. 12870 and includes 2 lots. One future building lot and one with a building currently constructed on the lot.The lots are in town use zone R-80.SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 8th day of March 2018 at 7:00 PM in the Town Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard. By order of the Planning BoardGlen Repko, ChairmanTT-02/24/2018-1TC-177143|