NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Donald G. Miller Subdivision for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 148.01-1-59. This project is located off Rt.9 adjacent to Schroon Storage and Curtis Lumber Co Schroon Lake, N.Y. 12870 and includes 2 lots. The lots are in town use zone C-20.SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 8th day of March 2018 at 7:15 PM in the Town Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard.By order of the Planning BoardGlen Repko, ChairmanTT-02/24/2018-1TC-177144|