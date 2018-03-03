NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2018, entitled A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 5 of 2016 in Relation to the Imposition of an Additional Mortgage Recording Tax in Warren County to amend SECTION 3 to provide that the Local Law shall remain in effect until December 1, 2020."NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on February 16, 2018, a public hearing will be held on by the Board of Supervisors on March 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, Route 9, Queensbury, New York, at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2018 will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: February 16, 2018AMANDA ALLEN, CLERKWarren County Board of SupervisorsNE-03/03/2018-1TC-177128|