PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Public Hearing (takes the place of the Annual Meeting) of the Keene Central School District, Essex County, New York will be held for the inhabitants qualified to vote at such meeting in said district at the school in Keene Valley on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of presenting a budget for the school year 2018 - 2019. Voting for said budget, and one(1) school board member, will be held on Tuesday, May 15,2018 between the hours of 12 noon and 8:00 PM.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that copies of the proposed budget including an estimate of the amount of money which will be required for school purposes, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained during the seven(7) days immediately preceding the Annual Meeting/Vote except Saturdays, Sundays, or Holidays, at the Keene Central School from 9AM to 3PM.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that applications for absentee ballots can be obtained and must be submitted to the Clerk of the District, Cynthia Summo, no later than May 1, 2018 if ballot is to be mailed OR no later than May 9, 2018 if ballot is to be acquired in person. The Clerk may accept absentee ballots until 5 PM only, May 15,2018.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that the petitions nominating the candidates for the office of the Board of Education must be filed with the Clerk of the District not later than April 16, 2018. Petition forms are available at the office of the Superintendent. The following vacancy is to be filled on the Board of Education: EXPIRED TERM - incumbent, Heather Odell-Fey - term 3 years expires on 6/30/21.The petitions must be directed to the Clerk of the District, Cynthia Summo, must be signed by at least twenty-five (25) qualified voters of the district, and must state the name and residence of the candidate.BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATIONCynthia Summo, Clerk of the DistrictDated: March 17, 2018VN-03/31,4/7,4/21,5/5/2018-4TC-178454|