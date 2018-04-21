LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York will hold and conduct a public hearing at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York on the 10th day of May, 2018 at 5:45 PM to consider the proposed extension of Local Law #2 of 2017, extending the Moratorium on Street Level Residential Development for a one year period in the former Village of Port Henry. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board will consider this proposed resolution and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.Dated April 13, 2018 Rose M. French, Town ClerkTown of Moriah TT-04/21/2018-1TC-182728|