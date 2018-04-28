PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Donald Fuchs, for the approval to construct walkways and a patio. The site plan is located on 1512 Five Camps Way in the Town of Putnam. Said hearing will be held on the 9th. day of May at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.By order of the Putnam Planning BoardPaula M. Wilson, ClerkTT-04/28/2018-1TC-183214|