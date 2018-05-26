PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Gerald Jannicelli for the approval of a demolition of existing house and cottage to be replace with new single family dwelling and cottage. The site plan is located on 6220 Oliver Way in the Town of Putnam. Said hearing will be held on the 13th. day of June at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.By order of the Putnam Planning BoardPaula M. Wilson, ClerkTT-05/26/2018-1TC-186081|