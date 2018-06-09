PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Essex County announces a Public Hearing to be held on Monday June 18th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 7551 Court St, Elizabethtown NY.The purpose of the public hearing is to inform and seek comment from the community on the 2018-2023 Child and Family Services Plan. Topics include child protective services, adult services, youth services and children and family services. Staff from Essex County Social Services, Essex County Probation, and Essex County Youth Bureau will be available to answer any questions or respond to comments regarding to the delivery of services. All interested parties are welcome to attend. A copy of the plan can be found at https://www.co.essex.ny.us/wp/department-of-social-services/Dated: June 1, 2018VN/TT-06/09/2018-1TC-187498|