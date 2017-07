PUBLIC INVITATION TO BID PC Construction is soliciting bids from all trades for the CVPH Health Center Addition Project in Plattsburgh, NY. NYS Certified M/WBE contractors and suppliers are strongly encouraged to participate. All bids will be due 7/25/17. Interested bidders should contact thibbard@pcconstruction.com or (802) 651-1263.NC-07/08/2017-1TC-157246|