PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE of Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance Board of Directors MeetingThe Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance (TRA) will hold its regular bimonthly Board of Directors meeting on August 14, at 3:00 pm at the Ticonderoga Community Building, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. TRA is a nonprofit local development corporation. This and all Board of Directors meetings are open to the public. AGENDA1. Financial Report2. Committee Reports: Goals for 2018 and plans for achievement- Development Committee- Governance Committee- Executive Committee3. Business Development Support to Star Trek Original Series Set Tour: Discussion and vote on a proposed mortgage loan to James Cawley to purchase the Star Trek building at 112 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 from Jasama using a gift to TRA from a Jasama member. 4. Program Update- Trekonderoga- NCCC- Derelict Buildings 5. AOBFor further information, please contact Nancy Archer at nancy@ticonderoga-alliance.org Additional information regarding TRA may be found at www.ticonderoga-alliance.org.