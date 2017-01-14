PUBLIC NOTICE - ESSEX COUNTY

ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 27, 2016, the Essex County Board of Supervisors duly adopted Local Law No. 1 of 2017, fixing the 2017 Salaries of County officers who are elected or who are appointed for a fixed term; and

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law fixes the 2017 salaries of County officers who are elected or who are appointed for fixed terms for the year 2017; and

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law will take effect 45 days after the date of adoption unless a valid petition protesting against this Local Law is filed with the Clerk of the Essex County Board of Supervisors prior to the expiration of that 45 day period. In the event that a valid petition is so filed, this Local Law will only take effect upon approval by the affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors of Essex County; and

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a complete copy of Local Law No. 1 of 2017 is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

Dated: December 30, 2016

Judith A. Garrison, Clerk

Essex County Board of Supervisors

P.O. Box 217, 7551 Court Street

Elizabethtown, NY 12932

(518) 873-3350

