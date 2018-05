PUBLIC NOTICE OF INSPECTION Notice is hereby given that the annual inspection for 2018 for the Moriah Central School Main Building and Bus Garage of the Moriah Central School District for fire hazards which might endanger the lives of students, teachers, employees therein, has been completed as of 3/22/18 and the report thereof is available at the Central Office of Moriah Central School for inspection by all interested persons.TT-05/12/2018-1TC-184574|