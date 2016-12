PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to Town Law Section 181[3][a] the Westport Fire Commissioners will hold their 2017 Organizational Meeting on Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 6:30 PM with Regular Meeting to Follow at the Westport Town Hall, 22 Champlain Avenue, Westport, New York.

By Order of the

Board of Fire Commissioners 

Westport Fire District/s/

Robin E. Crandall, Secretary

December 21, 2016

