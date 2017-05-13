PUBLIC NOTICE - ESSEX COUNTY ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 1, 2017, the Essex County Board of Supervisors duly adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2017, a local law continuing the imposition of a hotel/motel occupancy tax in Essex County as authorized by Part T of 1 of Chapter 406 of the Laws of 1999; and PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law will take effect immediately upon filing in the Office of the Secretary of State of New York State; and PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a complete copy of Local Law No. 2 of 2017 is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Dated: May 1, 2017Judith A. Garrison, ClerkEssex County Board of Supervisors P.O. Box 217, 7551 Court Stree tElizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3350TT-05/13-05/20/2017-2TC-151631|