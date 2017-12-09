PUBLIC NOTICE: ESSEX COUNTY has completed the 2018-2019 Biennial Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment plan and it is now available for review. Please call 518-873-3458.VN-12/9/2017-1TC-170703|
PUBLIC NOTICE: ESSEX COUNTY has completed the 2018-2019 Biennial Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment plan and it is now available for review. Please call 518-873-3458.VN-12/9/2017-1TC-170703|
©2017 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.