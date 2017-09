PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-118 of the New York State Election Law, notice is hereby given that the official Primary Election will be held on Tuesday September 12, 2017, from 12:00PM to 9:00PM of said day, in the following districts:REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTORJANET E. CROSSDEBRA R. BROOKS DEMOCRATIC PARTY DISTRICT: TOWN OF JAYOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILROBERT SEGALLKATE COMEGYS MONGULLACHRISTOPHER M. GARROWSPENCER REYNOLDS

REPUBLICAN PARTY DISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENEOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSD. CRAIG HOMESSCOTT C. SMITH

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVAOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSJONATHAN L. FISHTIMOTHY J. SHEEHAN

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILDOUGALS E. SNICKLES JR.ROGER OLIVER REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGAOFFICE: SUPERVISORR. WILLIAM GRINNELLJOSEPH M. GIORDANO

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGAOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILFRED V. PROVONCHADAVE WOODS HEATH TOWNEJOYCE GALLANT COOPER

Section 6-160.2, of the New York State Election Law provides that all persons designated for uncontested offices shall be deemed nominated or elected thereto, as the case may be, without balloting. NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the polling places of said Primary Election will be the polling places in each district of the County of Essex at which votes were cast at the last preceding General Election (unless otherwise advertised), and that all are handicap accessible.Essex County Board of Elections,County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: August 14, 2017VN-09/02-09/09/2017-2TC-161260|