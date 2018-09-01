PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-122 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given of the name and residence of every candidate for public office to be voted for within the jurisdiction of the Essex County Board of Elections at the Primary Election to be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 12:00PM to 9:00PM of said day.

DEMOCRATIC PARTYOFFICE: GOVENORDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

CYNTHIA E. NIXONANDREW M. CUOMO

DEMOCRATIC PARTYOFFICE: LIEUTENANT GOVENORDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

KATHY C. HOCHULJUMAANE WILLIAMS

DEMOCRATIC PARTYOFFICE: ATTORNEY GENERALDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

SEAN PATRICK MALONEYLETITIA A. JAMESLEECIA R. EVEZEPHYR TEACHOUT

REFORMOFFICE: ATTORNEY GENERALDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

NANCY B. SLIWAMIKE DIEDRICHCHRISTOPER B. GARVEYPursuant to the current Reform party state rules, any primary on the Reform party line is open to not only those enrolled in the Reform party, but to all other voters who are unaffiliated with any party, or blank, and those who are not enrolled in one of the seven other official political parties. (Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Green, Working Families, Independence, or Womens Equality) Essex County Board of Elections,County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: August 14, 2018TT,VN-09/01/2018-1TC-194090|