PUTNAM BOARD OF ASSESSMENT REVIEW has one chair opening for a 5 year term. Individuals interested in serving on the Board should send a letter of interest to: Town of Putnam P.O. Box 85, Putnam Station, N.Y. 12861 OR E-mail a letter of interest to townclerk@townofputnamny.com with BAR in the subject line. Letters should be received no later than September 12, 2017 and will be reviewed at the Putnam Town Board Meeting September 14, 2017 @ 7 P.M.TT-09/02/2017-1TC-162090|