STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF WASHINGTON SCHOOL TAX NOTICE Having received the warrant of collection of taxes for the Putnam Central School District for the School Year beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2018, taxes will be received by the tax collector at the following location:Town of Putnam Town Hall, 10 Putnam Center Road, Putnam Station, NY 12861Beginning September 1, 2017 taxes may be paid at the above location on:Monday 9 am to 1 pmTuesday 9 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pmThursday 5 pm to 7pmFriday 9am to 1 pmSaturday 9 am to 1 pmNo taxes will be received on Wednesdays, Sundays, or Holidays.Taxes may be mailed to:Putnam Central School Tax CollectorPO Box 95Putnam Station, NY 12861-0095Please make checks payable to:Putnam Central School Tax Collector.NO PENALITIES WILL BE ADDED ON TAXES PAID SEPTEMBER 1ST THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2017. However, on all taxes collected from October 1st through October 31st, 2017, a 2% penalty will be added. On all taxes collected November 1st through November 8th, 2017, a 3% penalty will be added. After November 8th, 2017, all unpaid taxes will be turned over to theWashington County Treasurers Office for Collection.Kim M. BrownSchool District ClerkTT-08/26-09/2/2017-2TC-161406|