NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND BUDGET VOTE Putnam Central School NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Putnam Central School District, Washington County, New York will be held in the Putnam School building on County Route 2 in the Town of Putnam, New York on June 12, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. (D.S.T.) for the presentation of the budget. The budget will be available for review on June 6, 2017 at the Putnam Central School.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the annual meeting of the qualified voters of the Putnam Central School District, Washington County, New York, will be held in the gymnasium at the School on County Route 2 in the Town of Putnam, New York, on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. (D.S.T.) and 8:00 p.m. (D.S.T.) during which hours the polls will be opened to vote by ballot upon the following items:1. To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2017-2018 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the district.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the school districts budget for the 2017-2018, exclusive of public monies, and an exemption summary report as required by section 495 of Real Property Tax Law, may be obtained by any resident of the district during the business hours beginning Wednesday, June 5, 2017 at the Putnam Central School.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, from the District Clerk. Completed applications for absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before election, if the ballot is to be personally delivered to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk not later than 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2017.A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in the office of the District Clerk from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. prevailing time on each of the five days prior to the day of the election, except Sunday, June 18, 2017, and the day set for the election. Any qualified voter present in the polling place may object to the voting of the ballot upon appropriate grounds by making his/her challenge and reasons therefore known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote in said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) A citizen of the United States of America, (2) Eighteen (18) years of age or older, and (3) Resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 2018-c. Such a form may include a drivers license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address. Dated: May 23, 2017By order of the Board of EducationKim M. BrownSchool District ClerkTT-06/03-06/10/2017-2TC-153697|