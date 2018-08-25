STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF WASHINGTON SCHOOL TAX NOTICE Having received the warrant of collection of taxes for the Putnam Central School District for the School Year beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019, taxes will be received by the tax collector at the following location:Town of Putnam Town Hall14 Putnam Center RoadPutnam Station, NY 12861Beginning September 1, 2018 taxesmay be paid at the above location on:Mon; Tues; Fri; Sat. 9 am to 12:30 pmTues, & Thurs. 5 pm to 7 pmNo taxes will be received on Wednesdays, Sundays, or Holidays.Taxes may be mailed to:Putnam Central School Tax CollectorPO Box 95Putnam Station, NY 12861-0095Please make checks payable to:Putnam Central School Tax Collector.NO PENALITIES WILL BE ADDED ON TAXES PAID SEPTEMBER 1ST THROUGHOctober 1, 2018. However, on all taxes collected from October 2nd through October 31st, 2018, a 2% penalty will be added. On all taxes collected November 1st throughNovember 9th, 2018, a 3% penalty willbe added. After November 9th, 2018, all unpaid taxes will be turned over to the Washington County Treasurers Office or the Essex County Treasurers Office for Collection.Kim M. BrownSchool District Clerk8/24/188/31/18TT-8/25-9/1/18-194359|