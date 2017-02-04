PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing on the application of Lake George Land Conservancy for the approval to subdivide 140 acres into 3 lots. Parcel located on the Black Point Road in the Town of Putnam.

Said hearing will be held on the 8th. day of February at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.

By order of the Putnam Planning Board

Paula M. Wilson, Clerk

1/24/17

TT-02/04/2017-1TC-142761|