PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Christine Shawn Assoc., Adirondack Camp, for the approval of Phase 2 to construct an addition to the existing mess hall. The site plan is located on 302 Warrick Road in the Town of Putnam. Said hearing will be held on the 14th. day of June at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.By order of the Putnam Planning BoardPaula M. Wilson, ClerkTT-05/27/2017-1TC-152939|