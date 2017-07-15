NOTICE PUTNAM REPUBLICAN CAUCUS AUGUST 5, 2017 10 AM, PUTNAM TOWN HALL Persons wishing to run for elective office shall have a letter of intent submitted to the Republican Caucus Chairman, post marked or hand delivered, no later than July 25, 2017. Letters can be mailed to Mary Jane Dedrick, P.O. Box 14 Putnam Station, N.Y. 12861.Elective offices:Town Supervisor (two year term)Town Clerk (two year term)Highway Superintendent (two year term)(2)Town Council persons (four year term)TT-07/15-07/22/2017-2TC-157290|