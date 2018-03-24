RAMP1-NEW YORK LLC. Filed 1/8/18. Office: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Richard A Patrie Jr, 14 Twin Birch Ln, Morrisonville, NY 12962. Purpose: General.NC-03/24-04/28/2018-6TC-179838|
