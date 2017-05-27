RANCH SIDE PARK, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on May 17, 2017.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 5617 State Route 11, Ellenburg Center, New York 12934.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-05/27-07/01/2017-6TC-152942|