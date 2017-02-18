NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

NOTICE OF FORMATION of Limited Liability Company (LLC) Name: Rand Hill Developers, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York(SSNY) on 1/13/2017. Office Location: Clinton County. The SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process may be served, SSNY shall mail service of process(SOP) to Frank T Coolidge, Registered Agent @ 522 Rand Hill Rd, Morrisonville, NY 12962. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

NC-02/18-03/25/17-6TC-143789|