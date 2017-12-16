PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that 2018 Re-Organizational Meeting of The Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, and will be followed by the Regular Monthly Meeting. Be advised that all monthly meetings of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 for the Calendar year of 2018 will be held on the first Monday of every month starting at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse. If said meeting falls on a Holiday or in the event of inclement weather the regular monthly meeting will be held on the following Monday. Public is welcome to attend. By the order of the Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners, Chairperson Sharon O'Connor.TT-12/16/2017-1TC-171276|