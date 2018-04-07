NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA (PURSUANT TO SECTION 501 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW) Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which, will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which, will appear on the Tentative Assessment Roll for the Town of Thurman which, will be filed on or before May 01, 2018. The information may be reviewed, by appointment, in the Assessors Office at Town Hall, 311 Athol Road on April 17, 2018 between the hours of 9 am and 12 noon. An appointment to review the assessment information may be made by telephoning the Assessor at 518-623-4593 ext 106. Dated 30th day of March, 2018Thomas Birdsall, Sole AssessorNE-04/7/2018-1TC-181193|