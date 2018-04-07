NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA (PURSUANT TO SECTION 501 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW)Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which, will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which, will appear on the Tentative Assessment Roll for the Town of Stony Creek which, will be filed on or before May 1, 2018.The information may be reviewed, by appointment in the Assessor's Office at Town Hall 52 Hadley RD, Stony Creek, NY 12878 on April 18, 2018 & April 25, 2018 between the hours of 9am and 5pm.An appointment to review the assessment information may be made by telephoning the Assessor at 518-696-2332 (home), 518-696-3575 (office)Dated 7th day of April, 2018Peter LaGrasseSOLE ASSESSOR (CHAIRMAN)Zachary ThomasJohn DurhamNE-04/7-04/14/2018-2TC-181194|