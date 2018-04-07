NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA (Pursuant to section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law)Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll of The Town of Putnam, which will be filed on or before May 1st, 2018. An appointment to review the assessment information may be made by telephoning the assessor at 518- 796-4548 by April 17, 2018.April 7, 2018William McCartySole Assessor, Town of PutnamTT-04/7-04/14/2018-2TC-181180|