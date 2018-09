REGIONAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD MEETING PLATTSBURGH The Regional Workforce Development Board will meet at 8:30 am on Friday, September 14, 2018 in the Conference Room of the Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake, NY. Please call 518-561- 4295 x 3071 for agenda information. This meeting is open to the public.VN, TT-09/15/2018-1TC-196262|